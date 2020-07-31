Advertisement

Drive-thru zoo comes to Western Wisconsin

Zebras, kangaroos and ostriches are just a few of the animals you can see at a new drive-thru zoo in Boyceville.
Zebras, kangaroos and ostriches are just a few of the animals you can see at a new drive-thru zoo in Boyceville.(KCRG)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYCEVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Are you are looking for a summer activity with your kids, where you can stay socially distant? How about a drive-thru zoo in Western Wisconsin?

Zebras, kangaroos and ostriches are just a few of the animals you can see at a new drive-thru zoo in Boyceville. Diana Rickard hosts a traveling zoo in the summers but since so many festivals have been canceled this year, she decided to start a drive-thru.

The Backroads Safari is open Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at N12627 220th Street Boyceville, WI 54725.

Times May Vary Depending On Weather! Check Facebook The Day Of and Before You Leave, or Call (715) 410-4752.

Visit the Backraods Safari Facebook Page

Admission - Adults $13.00

Kids 4-17 - $8.00

3 and under - Free

Feed for the animals - $5.00

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: moments ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Rotary Clubs Help Send Kids Back to School

Updated: 6 hours ago
Rotary Clubs Help Send Kids Back to School

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 6 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Knowing the Difference Between COVID-19 & Allergies

Updated: 6 hours ago
Knowing the Difference Between COVID-19 & Allergies

Latest News

News

Local Contractors Seeing Thefts from Job Sites

Updated: 6 hours ago
Local Contractors Seeing Thefts from Job Sites

News

Gov. Evers Orders Statewide Mask Mandate

Updated: 6 hours ago
Gov. Evers Orders Statewide Mask Mandate

News

CVTC holds virtual ceremony for summer graduates

Updated: 7 hours ago
171 graduates in 30 programs were honored during the virtual celebration.

News

Local contractors seeing thefts from job sites

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
A local contractor says construction sites across Eau Claire have been the target of burglaries in recent months.

News

Second COVID-19 related fatality in Trempealeau Co.

Updated: 8 hours ago
The health department says 16 more people tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

News

Milwaukee teen dies after crashing during police chase

Updated: 9 hours ago
Milwaukee police say a teenage driver has died after crashing during a police chase early Thursday.