Drive-thru zoo comes to Western Wisconsin

BOYCEVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Are you are looking for a summer activity with your kids, where you can stay socially distant? How about a drive-thru zoo in Western Wisconsin?

Zebras, kangaroos and ostriches are just a few of the animals you can see at a new drive-thru zoo in Boyceville. Diana Rickard hosts a traveling zoo in the summers but since so many festivals have been canceled this year, she decided to start a drive-thru.

The Backroads Safari is open Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at N12627 220th Street Boyceville, WI 54725.

Times May Vary Depending On Weather! Check Facebook The Day Of and Before You Leave, or Call (715) 410-4752.

Admission - Adults $13.00

Kids 4-17 - $8.00

3 and under - Free

Feed for the animals - $5.00

