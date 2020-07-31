Advertisement

Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls COVID-19 updated numbers

Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic(MGN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire and Chippewa County have both released their update COVID-19 numbers.

Eau Claire County’s numbers currently sit at 474, which is an increase of 12 since Thursday. 13,509 tests have come back as negative. The health department estimates 409 people have recovered and three have died.

Chippewa County has two new cases for a total number of 210. 65 new negative test results for a total of 7,667 in the county.

