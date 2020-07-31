Advertisement

Fatal crash in Polk County

(AP)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people died in a crash in Polk County that happened Friday at 4:59 a.m.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a Jeep was headed west on State Highway 48 in the wrong lane when it hit a Ford Ranger. The Keep continued to drive before stopping in the road. The Ford Ranger overturned.

Officials say both drivers were injured and ended up passing away at the scene of the crash.

The names of those involved will not be released at this time and the crash is still under investigation.

Law enforcement say this is the county’s ninth and 10th fatalities from crashes this year so far.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

