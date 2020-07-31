Health Department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at Shenanigan’s

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning residents of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The public alert is for those who were at Shenanigan’s on Sunday, July 26 from 1:45 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

If you were there during the time listed and are experiencing symptoms, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider.

