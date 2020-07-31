Advertisement

Leinenkugel's in Chippewa Falls to change logo

Leinenkugel's to change logo
Leinenkugel's to change logo(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - WEAU learned Friday about plans for the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls to change its logo.

Here is the statement sent to WEAU by Molson Coors on behalf of Dick Leinenkugel:

“Over the past several months, our team has been working on an initiative to update the overall look and feel of Leinenkugel’s, and among several changes, we have ultimately made the decision to retire the symbol of the Native American woman that we have previously used with the brand. In the coming months, we will begin to replace our existing creative with new imagery, and will continue to make these changes through 2021. Everything, from our beers and packs to merchandising and marketing, will be re-worked with new graphics that pay tribute to our brewery’s home in Chippewa Falls, but in a different, reimagined way.”

