Advertisement

Local contractors seeing thefts from job sites

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local contractor says construction sites across Eau Claire have been the target of burglaries in recent months.

Eric Barden of ESB construction says he recently lost more than $13,000 worth of tools after he suspects someone or a group of people stole from a job site he was contracted to work on.

He adds that a lot of his friends in the construction business have also been victims of recent thefts.

Barden says job sites from around the city have been broken into, and tools or other items have gone missing.

In addition to the current pandemic, Barden says it’s hard enough to find workers for some sites and the recent thefts have put a big dent in the small business.

The string of burglaries has lead contractors to take what they are calling some preventative measures.

Those include adding security cameras and taking their tools home at the end of the night.

“It’s hard for a small business to stay profitable and keep faith when you get robbed and you’re broken into. It creates problems and it’s time and energy away from our families and away our jobs. We’re forced now to tear down our job sites, bring our tools home, wrap our trailers up. You know we’re taking preventative measures, you know we don’t want this thing to happen,” said Barden.

Barden says if people live by a construction site and see something that doesn't feel right or see people walking around late at night, he encourages them to call the police.

He says he has been in contact with the Eau Claire Police Department about the recent thefts from his job site.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rotary Clubs Help Send Kids Back to School

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Rotary Clubs Help Send Kids Back to School

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 18 minutes ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Knowing the Difference Between COVID-19 & Allergies

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Knowing the Difference Between COVID-19 & Allergies

News

Local Contractors Seeing Thefts from Job Sites

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Local Contractors Seeing Thefts from Job Sites

News

Gov. Evers Orders Statewide Mask Mandate

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Gov. Evers Orders Statewide Mask Mandate

Latest News

News

CVTC holds virtual ceremony for summer graduates

Updated: 1 hour ago
171 graduates in 30 programs were honored during the virtual celebration.

News

Second COVID-19 related fatality in Trempealeau Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
The health department says 16 more people tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

News

Milwaukee teen dies after crashing during police chase

Updated: 3 hours ago
Milwaukee police say a teenage driver has died after crashing during a police chase early Thursday.

News

Charges filed in Monroe County homicide investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
28-year-old Damara R. Skenandore-Medina of Milwaukee is charged in the case.

News

Local Rotary Clubs join forces to send kids to school prepared

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Thursday afternoon two local Rotary Clubs joined forces to help send kids back to school prepared.