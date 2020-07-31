Local contractors seeing thefts from job sites

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local contractor says construction sites across Eau Claire have been the target of burglaries in recent months.

Eric Barden of ESB construction says he recently lost more than $13,000 worth of tools after he suspects someone or a group of people stole from a job site he was contracted to work on.

He adds that a lot of his friends in the construction business have also been victims of recent thefts.

Barden says job sites from around the city have been broken into, and tools or other items have gone missing.

In addition to the current pandemic, Barden says it’s hard enough to find workers for some sites and the recent thefts have put a big dent in the small business.

The string of burglaries has lead contractors to take what they are calling some preventative measures.

Those include adding security cameras and taking their tools home at the end of the night.

“It’s hard for a small business to stay profitable and keep faith when you get robbed and you’re broken into. It creates problems and it’s time and energy away from our families and away our jobs. We’re forced now to tear down our job sites, bring our tools home, wrap our trailers up. You know we’re taking preventative measures, you know we don’t want this thing to happen,” said Barden.

Barden says if people live by a construction site and see something that doesn't feel right or see people walking around late at night, he encourages them to call the police.

He says he has been in contact with the Eau Claire Police Department about the recent thefts from his job site.

