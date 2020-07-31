Public asked for input on safety improvements on US 12 in Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking for online input on safety improvements for US 12 at 3rd Street East/County A in Altoona.

The purpose of the project is to improve the safety of pedestrians crossing US 12 from the Windsor Forest neighborhood by directing them to cross the highway at 3rd Street East/County A rather than at Nottingham Way.

Things the project consists of are:

Building two shared-use path segments.

The north segment would connect to the existing sidewalk system north of North Hillcrest Parkway to US 12.

The south segment would connect US 12 to Windsor Forest Drive.

Adding pedestrian signal improvements at the US 12/County A intersection.

To provide input or review the plans use these options:

Materials: Go to https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nw/us12altoona/default.aspx

Comment: Provide comments by Aug. 20, 2020 by:

Email: nathan.ulness@dot.wi.gov

Mail: Nathan Ulness Wisconsin Department of Transportation 718 W. Clairemont Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54701

