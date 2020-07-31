Advertisement

Second COVID-19 related fatality in Trempealeau Co.

COVID-19
COVID-19(WEAU 13 News)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County Health Department reports a second death in the county due to COVID-19. No information about the person who died is being released.

The health department says 16 more people tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

Ten of those are from the free testing site on July 28. Tests are still coming in from that event.

In total, 301 people have tested positive, 224 people have recovered, and two people have died from COVID-19 in Trempealeau County.

There are 75 active cases in the county.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 4,591 negative COVID-19 tests for Trempealeau County, which is 34 more than yesterday.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Milwaukee teen dies after crashing during police chase

Updated: 1 hours ago
Milwaukee police say a teenage driver has died after crashing during a police chase early Thursday.

News

Charges filed in Monroe County homicide investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
28-year-old Damara R. Skenandore-Medina of Milwaukee is charged in the case.

News

Local Rotary Clubs join forces to send kids to school prepared

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Thursday afternoon two local Rotary Clubs joined forces to help send kids back to school prepared.

News

Local Contractors Seeing Thefts from Job Sites

Updated: 3 hours ago
Local Contractors Seeing Thefts from Job Sites

Latest News

News

Knowing the Difference Between COVID-19 & Allergies

Updated: 3 hours ago
Knowing the Difference Between COVID-19 & Allergies

News

Gov. Evers Orders Statewide Mask Mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Evers Orders Statewide Mask Mandate

News

Wisconsin official outlines absentee ballot system upgrades

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wisconsin election officials and the U.S. Postal Service are working on streamlining absentee ballot delivery after a crush of complaints from voters who never received their ballots in this past spring’s election.

News

How to differentiate COVID-19 symptoms from allergies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
More people are turning to search engines to determine if symptoms are the result of allergies or COVID-19.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FIVE

Updated: 3 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FIVE

National Politics

Trump floats idea of election delay, a virtual impossibility

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
President Donald Trump is for the first time publicly floating a “delay” to the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.