Second COVID-19 related fatality in Trempealeau Co.

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County Health Department reports a second death in the county due to COVID-19. No information about the person who died is being released.

The health department says 16 more people tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

Ten of those are from the free testing site on July 28. Tests are still coming in from that event.

In total, 301 people have tested positive, 224 people have recovered, and two people have died from COVID-19 in Trempealeau County.

There are 75 active cases in the county.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 4,591 negative COVID-19 tests for Trempealeau County, which is 34 more than yesterday.

