State patrol plans aerial traffic enforcement in Jackson, Eau Claire and St. Croix counties

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -To help ensure the safety of all travelers, the Wisconsin State Patrol plans to conduct aerial traffic enforcement in Jackson, Eau Claire and St. Croix counties. Aerial enforcement missions are planned for:

Saturday, August 1 along I-94 in Jackson County

Sunday, August 2 along I-94 in Eau Claire County

Wednesday, August 5 along WIS 35 in St. Croix County

Thursday, August 6 along I-94 in Eau Claire County

Sunday, August 9 along I-94 in St. Croix County

“Speeders and reckless drivers endanger everyone traveling along our roadways,” said Captain Craig Larson with the State Patrol’s Northwest Region. “Through public education and high-visibility enforcement, we want motorists to voluntarily comply with traffic laws designed to keep everyone safe.” If weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, enforcement typically proceeds using ground-based units.

Most State Patrol aerial missions are made possible through federal funds specifically designated to support traffic law enforcement. The State Patrol analyzes data on traffic citations, crash reports and related information to identify highway corridors for enforcement initiatives.

State Patrol aircraft use a timing device known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop. A WisDOT YouTube video highlights the role of the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit.

