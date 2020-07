EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department will be handing out “Water Safety Packs” at Half Moon Beach Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The department is giving out these packs to participate in Parks and Recreation Month, which runs all of July.

These packs include complimentary life jackets.

