Advertisement

Antetokounmpo, Bucks return with 119-112 win over Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, heads to the basket as Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, heads to the basket as Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)(Ashley Landis | AP)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo converted a tiebreaking three-point play with 1:28 left on an overturned call that kept him in the game and helped the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 119-112 on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists. The Bucks improved the NBA’s best record to 54-12 and moved within a victory of clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the second straight year. Boston overcame a poor start to tied it at 107. Antetokounmpo was then called for a charging foul, appearing to negate his basket and giving him a sixth foul.

The call was changed to a blocking foul on Boston’s Marcus Smart after review, and Antetokounmpo made the free throw to make it 110-107. Smart scored 23 points for the Celtics.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SportScene 13

Antetokounmpo, Bucks return with 119-112 win over Celtics

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 119-112 on Friday night.

News

Mental health impact on student-athletes

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT
|
By Bob Gallaher
The absence of sports has been and continues to be a struggle for many student-athletes.

News

WIAC cancels conference seasons in multiple sports including football

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The WIAC becomes one of the many division three conferences throughout the country to cancel sports seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Latest News

Sportscene

Chatwood dominates, Cubs hit 3 HRs in 9-1 romp over Brewers

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT
Tyler Chatwood pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Willson Contreras homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 to take two of three in their opening series.

Sportscene

Yelich, Smoak homer, tempers flare as Brewers beat Cubs 8-3

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT
Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak hit long home runs, umpires intervened before a shouting match between the teams got too serious and the Milwaukee Brewers powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3.

Sportscene

Hendricks goes 9; Rizzo HRs, sanitizes; Cubs beat Brew 3-0

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
Kyle Hendricks finished a three-hitter after new manager David Ross gave him one more batter, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on opening day.

Sportscene

Wisconsin State Open qualifying

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg and Justus Cleveland
Wisconsin state open qualifying golf was at Wild Ridge today.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

News

Local coaches react to WIAA decision on fall sports

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
On Thursday, the WIAA made their decision on fall sports and there will be a season, but it will have a different look due to the COVID-19 pandemic.