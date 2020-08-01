Advertisement

Area law enforcement not enforcing mask mandate

(MGN)
By Katrina Henning
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office will not be enforcing the Governor Evers’ mask mandate directly.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said while they encourage and support precautions against COVID-19, they will not be responding to calls regarding the mask mandate. They say they appreciate the efforts of individuals and business owners who are encouraging social distancing, sanitizing, and wearing face coverings.

They will, however, be responding to calls where a person is asked to leave and will not, as that could be a disturbance. Whether or not masks are involved, if a person is not welcome on a premise, they will respond appropriately.

They also say that it is not clear who will be enforcing the mask mandate.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office issued a similar press release, and will be doing the same thing. They say to direct all mask compliance concerns to the Sawyer County Public Health Department.

The Mondovi Police Department released a statement saying that it would be unrealistic for them to enforce individual instances of people not wearing masks, and say that’s just a reality of a small law enforcement office.

In the statement, Mondovi Police strongly encourage abiding by the order and say that their non-enforcement of the order is not a “signal to return to normal, but the opposite.” They support the actions of people who are doing their part against COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brewers game postponed once again due to COVID-19

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Today’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals has reportedly been postponed once again due to positive COVID-19 tests within the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

News

Joe Biden nears final decision on running mate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
The leading contenders include California Sen. Kamala Harris, California Rep. Karen Bass and Obama national security adviser Susan Rice.

News

Search stretches on for 8 missing after Marine craft sinks

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
Helicopters and boats ranging from inflatables to a Navy destroyer are searching for eight people missing after their Marine landing craft went down off the Southern California coast.

News

Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

Latest News

News

Trader Joe’s says no to changing ethnic-sounding label names

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By JOHN ROGERS
The popular grocery chain Trader Joe's says it won't be changing ethnic-sounding labels on its line of Mexican, Chinese and other international foods, adding they are not racist.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 12 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

National

Hurricane Isaias churns through Bahamas as Florida prepares

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By DANICA COTA
Officials in Florida said they were closing beaches, marinas and parks in Miami-Dade County beginning Friday night.

News

Leinenkugel's in Chippewa Falls to Change Logo

Updated: 13 hours ago
Leinenkugel's in Chippewa Falls to Change Logo

News

Coca-Cola to debut ’Coke with Coffee’ next year

Updated: 14 hours ago
It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.

SportScene 13

Antetokounmpo, Bucks return with 119-112 win over Celtics

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 119-112 on Friday night.