Area law enforcement not enforcing mask mandate

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office will not be enforcing the Governor Evers’ mask mandate directly.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said while they encourage and support precautions against COVID-19, they will not be responding to calls regarding the mask mandate. They say they appreciate the efforts of individuals and business owners who are encouraging social distancing, sanitizing, and wearing face coverings.

They will, however, be responding to calls where a person is asked to leave and will not, as that could be a disturbance. Whether or not masks are involved, if a person is not welcome on a premise, they will respond appropriately.

They also say that it is not clear who will be enforcing the mask mandate.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office issued a similar press release, and will be doing the same thing. They say to direct all mask compliance concerns to the Sawyer County Public Health Department.

The Mondovi Police Department released a statement saying that it would be unrealistic for them to enforce individual instances of people not wearing masks, and say that’s just a reality of a small law enforcement office.

In the statement, Mondovi Police strongly encourage abiding by the order and say that their non-enforcement of the order is not a “signal to return to normal, but the opposite.” They support the actions of people who are doing their part against COVID-19.

