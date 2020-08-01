Brewers game postponed once again due to COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Today’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals has reportedly been postponed once again due to positive COVID-19 tests within the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

Reports suggest that the Cardinals have gone from two people with positive tests within their organization to four today.

The Brewers and Cardinals are scheduled to play a double header tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.