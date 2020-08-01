Advertisement

Coca-Cola to debut ’Coke with Coffee’ next year

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.
It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.(Coca-Cola/CNN)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coca-Cola is mixing it up, debuting “Coke with Coffee” next year.

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.

The drinks will have double the caffeine of regular Coke.

Coke has launched a product with coffee before, 14 years ago. “Coca-Cola Blak” was discontinued two years later.

The company said the timing back then wasn't right, but now consumer tastes have changed.

Coke competitor Pepsi launched a limited-time coffee-infused cola last year.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Red onions linked to multi-state salmonella outbreak

Updated: moments ago
The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.

SportScene 13

Antetokounmpo, Bucks return with 119-112 win over Celtics

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 119-112 on Friday night.

News

Conservatives take up death of Black man who supported Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
The shooting death in broad daylight of a Black man affectionately known in his Milwaukee neighborhood as “The Ras” appears to have mystified police while spurring prominent conservatives in Wisconsin to speculate that he was killed because of his support for President Donald Trump.

Breaking News

Leinenkugel’s in Chippewa Falls to change logo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
WEAU learned Friday about plans for the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls to change its logo.

Latest News

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses China sanctions against him

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Boy Scouts Providing Safe Experience for Kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
Boy Scouts Providing Safe Experience for Kids

News

Enforcement on Statewide Mask Mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Enforcement on Statewide Mask Mandate

News

Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts provide safe summer experience for kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
With many events canceled this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one local scouting organization says it was able to provide a fun, safe experience this summer.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago