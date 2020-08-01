Lorenzo Cain opts out for the rest of MLB season

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to reports, Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain is opting out of the rest of the season.

Cain, 34, has been a focal point for the Brewers and was hitting 333/.429/.389 so far this season in five games.

The Brewers announced the two-time All-Star’s decision Saturday hours after news broke that their scheduled home opener would be postponed for a second straight day because members of the St. Louis Cardinals had tested positive for COVID-19. Cain’s announcement comes on the same day that Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz announced he was opting out. At least 21 members of the Marlins’ traveling party have tested positive for the disease.

