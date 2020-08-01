Advertisement

Lorenzo Cain opts out for the rest of MLB season

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain (6) in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain (6) in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to reports, Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain is opting out of the rest of the season.

Cain, 34, has been a focal point for the Brewers and was hitting 333/.429/.389 so far this season in five games.

The Brewers announced the two-time All-Star’s decision Saturday hours after news broke that their scheduled home opener would be postponed for a second straight day because members of the St. Louis Cardinals had tested positive for COVID-19. Cain’s announcement comes on the same day that Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz announced he was opting out. At least 21 members of the Marlins’ traveling party have tested positive for the disease.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

Joe Biden nears final decision on running mate

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
The leading contenders include California Sen. Kamala Harris, California Rep. Karen Bass and Obama national security adviser Susan Rice.

News

Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

News

Brewers game postponed once again due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Today’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals has reportedly been postponed once again due to positive COVID-19 tests within the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

Latest News

News

Negotiators huddle in Capitol after $600 benefit expires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANTHONY TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO
The White House and its GOP allies appear to be retreating from their opposition to a $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit that has propped up both the economy and family budgets but expired Friday.

News

Area law enforcement not enforcing mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office will not be enforcing the Governor Evers’ mask mandate directly.

News

Portland protest strives for peace as U.S. forces drawn down

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
Hundreds peacefully protested in downtown Portland Friday, two days after the announcement that the presence of U.S. agents there would be reduced.

News

Search stretches on for 8 missing after Marine craft sinks

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
Helicopters and boats ranging from inflatables to a Navy destroyer are searching for eight people missing after their Marine landing craft went down off the Southern California coast.

News

Trader Joe’s says no to changing ethnic-sounding label names

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By JOHN ROGERS
The popular grocery chain Trader Joe's says it won't be changing ethnic-sounding labels on its line of Mexican, Chinese and other international foods, adding they are not racist.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 14 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN