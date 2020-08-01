Single car crash injures one

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a single car crash has left one person hurt.

On Saturday at 6:00 in the morning, on State Highway 35 South of State Highway 162 in a construction zone, a car struck a pile of gravel and overturned. This was past a road closed sign. It came to rest on top of cement forms. No construction workers were present.

The driver, Kao Vang of La Crosse, 54, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

