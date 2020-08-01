Advertisement

Single motorcycle crash injures one

(MGN)
By Katrina Henning
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a single motorcycle crash has injured one. Alex Schroeder of Reedsburg, 29, was operating the motorcycle when he lost control steering through a curve with gravel in the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital and was wearing full protective gear during the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Single car crash injures one

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Katrina Henning
According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a single car crash has left one person hurt.

News

Search stretches on for 8 missing after Marine craft sinks

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
Helicopters and boats ranging from inflatables to a Navy destroyer are searching for eight people missing after their Marine landing craft went down off the Southern California coast.

News

Ind. student tests positive for COVID-19 on first day of school

Updated: 1 hour ago
The district’s superintendent, Dr. Harold Olin, says their plan was immediately put in place.

News

Wisconsin reports 1,062 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting an increase of 1,062 cases of COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday.

Latest News

News

Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok’s US business

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

News

Negotiators report progress in COVID-19 aid talks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANTHONY TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO
The White House and its GOP allies appear to be retreating from their opposition to a $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit that has propped up both the economy and family budgets but expired Friday.

News

Portland protest peaceful after federal presence reduced

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
Hundreds peacefully protested in downtown Portland Friday, two days after the announcement that the presence of U.S. agents there would be reduced.

News

Connie Culp, 1st US partial face transplant recipient, dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Cleveland Clinic, where her surgery had been performed in 2008, said Saturday that Culp died Wednesday at the Ohio clinic of complications from an infection unrelated to her transplant.

News

Lorenzo Cain opts out for the rest of MLB season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
According to reports, Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain is opting out of the rest of the season.

News

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 3 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.