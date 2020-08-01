Single motorcycle crash injures one

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a single motorcycle crash has injured one. Alex Schroeder of Reedsburg, 29, was operating the motorcycle when he lost control steering through a curve with gravel in the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital and was wearing full protective gear during the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

