Wisconsin reports 1,062 new COVID-19 cases

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting an increase of 1,062 cases of COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday. 54,002 people have tested positive in the state overall.

13,796 people tested negative, leaving Wisconsin’s overall count of negative tests at 895,945.

44 additional people have been hospitalized, for a total of 4,681 people having ever been hospitalized.

The DHS is reporting 15 additional deaths, with the subtraction of 2 incorrect reports, for a total of 947 deaths in the state.

80% of all cases have recovered, or 43,284.

Eau Claire County is reporting 485 total COVID-19 cases, an increase of 11, and three deaths.

Chippewa County is reporting 209 cases and 0 deaths.

La Crosse County say they have 795 cases, and 1 death.

Dunn County has 105 cases.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.