2 boat operators arrested after lake collision injures 3

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities have arrested two boat operators on suspicion of operating while intoxicated after their boats collided on Lake Butte des Morts in Oshkosh. The crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a 26-foot Glastron boat with six people aboard was having mechanical problems and was traveling slowly toward Rainbow Park when it was struck by a 17-foot Lund boat heading in the same direction with two people aboard. Three people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. The damaged boats were still merged together from the impact when they were towed to shore.

