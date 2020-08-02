ATV crash injures two young girls

TOWN OF STOCKHOLM, Wis. (WEAU) - An ATV crash in the Town of Stockholm has injured a 12 and 13-year-old girl, while riding on private property, according to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.

The two were riding an ATV with helmets when one ducked under a partially fallen tree and hit her head, and then struck the other’s helmet. The ATV came to a stop a short distance from the tree, where the girls called their family and were located. One was air lifted to a hospital in Rochester and the other was transported by ambulance to another hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin DNR.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.