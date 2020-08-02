Advertisement

New Wisconsin justice sworn in during ultramarathon

Jill Karofsky being sworn in.
Jill Karofsky being sworn in.(Tyler Hendricks)
By Katrina Henning
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- New Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky finished her 100-mile ultramarathon Sunday after being sworn in mid-run. Karofsky was sworn in around 1 p.m. Saturday at the 35-mile marker of her route in south-central Wisconsin. State Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet administered the oath of office in Basco. Karofsky began running Saturday at 6 a.m. WMTV-TV reports the run took her about 34 hours to complete. Karofsky shared an image of herself at mile 99 on Twitter around 3 p.m. Sunday. The liberal-leaning Karofsky defeated incumbent Daniel Kelly in April to narrow the court’s conservative majority to 4-3.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Isaias slightly strengthens as it crawls up Florida coast

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
Heavy rain, flooding and high winds could batter much of the East Coast this week as the system is forecast to track up or just off the Atlantic seaboard.

News

ATV crash injures two young girls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
An ATV crash in the Town of Stockholm has injured a 12 and 13-year-old girl, while riding on private property.

News

As school begins amid virus, parents see few good options

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JEFF AMY
As the academic year begins in many places across the country this week, parents are having to choose whether to send their children for in-person classes or keep them home for remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The first astronauts to ride a SpaceX capsule into orbit streaked toward a retro-style splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday afternoon to close out a two-month test flight.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin reports 922 new COVID-19 cases, Eau Claire County tops 500

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is providing a new update on where Wisconsin stands with COVID-19.

News

Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows

Updated: 5 hours ago
Thousands of people were under evacuation orders Sunday after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size as crews battled the flames in triple-digit heat.

News

Portland police declare unlawful assembly during protest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By SARA CLINE Associated Press/Report for America
The Portland Police Bureau declared an unlawful assembly Saturday night when people gathered outside a police precinct in Oregon’s largest city and threw bottles toward officers, police said.

News

Noah’s Ark Waterpark closes after 2 employees COVID positive

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A popular Wisconsin Dells attraction has closed until further notice after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

2 boat operators arrested after lake collision injures 3

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities have arrested two boat operators on suspicion of operating while intoxicated after their boats collided on Lake Butte des Morts in Oshkosh.

News

Single vehicle crash injures one

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
A single vehicle crash has critically injured a woman in the Village of Arpin, Wood County, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.