Noah’s Ark Waterpark closes after 2 employees COVID positive

The Wisconsin Dells waterpark closed Saturday, Aug. 1 after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. There is no reopening date yet.
The Wisconsin Dells waterpark closed Saturday, Aug. 1 after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. There is no reopening date yet.(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE DELTON, Wis. (AP) -- A popular Wisconsin Dells attraction has closed until further notice after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Noah’s Ark Waterpark announced the closing Saturday on its website. In a statement, Noah’s Ark says it has implemented extensive safety protocols since opening this summer. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the water park says it will be working closely with the Sauk County Health Department and other experts on how to move forward. The statement says Noah’s Ark’s top priority is the health and safety of its guests and employees.

