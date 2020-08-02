Advertisement

Single vehicle crash injures one

(AP)
By Katrina Henning
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VILLAGE OF ARPIN, Wis. (WEAU) - A single vehicle crash has critically injured a woman in the Village of Arpin, Wood County, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

At County Highway N and Church Road, deputies responded to a call where a female had fallen from a vehicle. A Jeep was traveling eastbound on County Highway N. The vehicle was in motion when the female fell from the vehicle. The female, 23-year-old Megan Korbal of Arpin, was only partially inside the vehicle and was transported by helicopter to a hospital with critical injuries.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

