Single vehicle crash injures one

VILLAGE OF ARPIN, Wis. (WEAU) - A single vehicle crash has critically injured a woman in the Village of Arpin, Wood County, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

At County Highway N and Church Road, deputies responded to a call where a female had fallen from a vehicle. A Jeep was traveling eastbound on County Highway N. The vehicle was in motion when the female fell from the vehicle. The female, 23-year-old Megan Korbal of Arpin, was only partially inside the vehicle and was transported by helicopter to a hospital with critical injuries.

