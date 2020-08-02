Advertisement

Wisconsin reports 922 new COVID-19 cases, Eau Claire County tops 500

By Katrina Henning
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is providing a new update on where Wisconsin stands with COVID-19.

They are reporting 922 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, for a total of 54,924. There has been one new death, bringing Wisconsin’s total up to 948.

80% of all cases have recovered, or 43,964. 904,666 people have tested negative for the virus.

Eau Claire County is reporting an increase of 18 cases on Sunday, bringing the county’s total above 500. They are still at 3 deaths.

La Crosse County is reporting 26 more cases on Sunday, for a total of 821 cases in the county. They’ve had one death from the virus.

Chippewa County is reporting 209 cases, and Dunn County is reporting 105.

