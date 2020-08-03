Altoona Police Department issues missing person search

ALTOONA Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Police Department says they are attempting to locate a missing 33-year-old from Altoona who was last seen on July 29.

Angela Coffield was last seen on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. driving a tan Buick Century with Wisconsin plates ADL2030.

Altoona PD gave this image of the car Coffield was last seen driving. (weau)

Officials ask if you have seen Angela Coffiled or know about her current location, you are asked to call the police department at 715-839-4972.

