Black Lives Matter mural goes up in Eau Claire

If you've driven through downtown Eau Claire recently, you might have noticed something new on a prominent hotel.
If you've driven through downtown Eau Claire recently, you might have noticed something new on a prominent hotel.
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you have driven through downtown Eau Claire recently, you might have noticed a new mural on Grand Avenue. The artist of the new mural, Brittany Tainter, says she hopes that mural helps maintain momentum for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Everybody on the mural has been a victim of some kind of discrimination,” Tainter says. “We have police brutality victims, people who have lost their lives because they were transgender, other folks based on race.”

After the death of George Floyd over two months ago, Tainter says a Black, Indigenous, and People of Color group was created in Eau Claire and began to plan a mural. After hearing the groups plan, the Lismore Hotel ownership group offered a blank garage door as a canvas. From there, this mural was born.

“With the mural, I wanted it to be bold and the reason I chose the bright colors is to show in contrast how much the world loses when we lose these folks,” Tainter says.

For some community members, the mural is a way to show solidarity with the black community.

“It’s good to see everyone standing up for a common cause, you know. Fighting racism,” says Andrew Lindo of Eau Claire.

While others have pushed for the mural to be removed from the Lismore Hotel. However, general manager Rita Dorsey says that will not happen.

“My response to them is that if they feel that black lives don’t matter, that we’re probably not the right business for them to patronize and that they should find somewhere else,” Dorsey says.

Tainter says creating the mural was emotionally draining for her.

“To focus on these people who are no longer with us,” Tainter says. “It’s really difficult but its also really necessary because if we don’t do it, they died in vain.”

She says this mural is one step towards progress.

“The truth is that, Black Lives Matter whether you believe it or not,” she says. “That’s the truth.”

For more information on the BIPOC group or to donate, click here.

