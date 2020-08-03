Advertisement

BRENT DOUGLASS FLOWERS

(WEAU)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Take a stroll down South Barstow Street and in front of the Sojourner House, Brent Douglas Flowers and Beacon House you will find container gardens filled with flowering annuals, trees, and garden vegetables. Thank you to Brent Douglas and his staff for planting and caring for the significant number of containers. The veggies are used by the staff of shelters and the array of color adds to the beautification of Barstow Street. Thank you for this generous gift to the community. Please give Brent Douglass Flowers the Sunshine Award.

Ted Maday

