Chippewa County up 4 COVID-19 cases

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is giving an update on where they stand with COVID-19 cases since July 31.

They have an increase of 4 cases, bringing their total to 214. 6 cases recovered, so they have 28 active cases. 186 have been released from isolation, 10 new since July 31. They have 178 new negative test results. 3 people are currently hospitalized from the virus, an increase of 2. Chippewa County has seen no deaths.

According to Chippewa’s data, Wisconsin has 55,328 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The state has 9,866 active cases. 4,732 cases have ever been hospitalized, and 949 people have died from the virus. The state has 911,435 negative test results.

