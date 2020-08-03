Crews battle house fire in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)

A house is damaged after a late-night fire in downtown Eau Claire.

Several crews were called to a report of flames and smoke coming out of 510 Jefferson Street just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

At this time, we’re still waiting to hear from the Eau Claire Fire Department about any injuries and the extent of the damage.

