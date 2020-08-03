Advertisement

Crews battle house fire in Eau Claire

Crews battle a house fire at 510 Jefferson Street in Eau Claire.
Crews battle a house fire at 510 Jefferson Street in Eau Claire.(WEAU)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)

A house is damaged after a late-night fire in downtown Eau Claire.

Several crews were called to a report of flames and smoke coming out of 510 Jefferson Street just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

At this time, we’re still waiting to hear from the Eau Claire Fire Department about any injuries and the extent of the damage.

We will update this story as soon as we receive more information.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

New building in Railroad City parking lot may take out local business patios

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The fate of the patios and the railroad city parking lot falls first, into the hands of the city plan commission Monday night, and if passed, will continue on to city council on August 10th.

Homepage

Sofas for Service helps a veteran who formerly lived in a cave near the Eau Claire River

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Sofas for Service is a nonprofit organization that has helped over 175 veterans.

Homepage

Eau Claire woman receives mystery package with seeds

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Those investigating the seeds ask people who receive them to use caution.

News

30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
After being signed into law 30 years ago, the Americans with Disabilities Act has had a major impact on people in our area.

Latest News

News

Baby fights for his life for six and a half weeks

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
The birth of your first child should be the happiest moment in your life, but for one local couple it turned into a six and a half week fight for the baby's life.

Homepage

UPDATE: Adult male pronounced dead after river rescue

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT
|
By Jesse Horne
One person was taken to a local hospital after rescue crews were called for a reported emergency along the Chippewa River.

News

Report sheds new light on economic hardship

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
More than one-third of Eau Claire County's population is struggling to make ends meet according to a report from the United Way of Wisconsin.

Homepage

Christmas in July came to Chippewa Falls

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Christmas came early in the Chippewa Valley. Holiday music and a few decorations signified a unique event in Chippewa Falls on Sunday.

News

‘Ebben for Wisconsin’ rally held in Eau Claire

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The republican primary for the 3rd congressional district in Wisconsin will take place August 11.

Homepage

Drive-in virtual concert held in Chippewa Falls

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Blake Shelton, Trace Adkins, and Gwen Stefani will all be performing in Encore's second ever virtual concert.