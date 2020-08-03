Advertisement

DR. KENNETH RUCKER AND STAFF

(WEAU)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Rinholen family would like to nominate Dr. Kenneth Rucker and his clinic team for the Sunshine Award. Dr. Rucker and his clinic team provided exceptional personalized healthcare to our mother and grandmother, Beatrice Rinholen, for many years. Even in the later stages, weeks, and days of her life. Dr. Rucker was available to provide guidance, support, and the best high-quality access to her evolving needs. The team at Dr. Rucker’s office has always gone above and beyond for Grandma Bea, even into her 100th year. Thank you for the compassion and care that has ever exceeded any other.

The Rinholen Family

