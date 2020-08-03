Dunn County celebrates 100 years of women’s voting rights

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - As we are looking ahead to a historic election this fall, some locals are looking back on the histories that help us get there. This year marks 100 years since woman have been able to cast their ballot and Dunn County is celebrating.

The Rassbach Museum in Menomonie is hosting the Wisconsin Historical Society’s travelling display, “We Stand on their Shoulders.” The exhibit celebrates the history of Wisconsin women and the leadership before and after the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Through the display you will learn more about the landmark legislation, political advancements of women from 1919-1982 and the continuing conversation surrounding voting rights. In addition to the travelling display, the Rassbach Museum will have their collection available to see.

The display will be open to the public from Aug.4-Aug.15. Tour times are available Tuesday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children and $12 for a family. Sunday is free for all visitors.

The museum is open by appointment only since the exhibits will be cleaned after each visit. Face masks are required when in the museum. To schedule a visit, call 715-232-8685 on Tuesday-Friday. The Rassbach Museum is located at 1820 Wakanda St NE, Menomonie, WI 54751.

