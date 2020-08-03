Advertisement

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson becomes part owner of XFL

Dwayne Johnson speaks during a hand and footprint ceremony honoring Kevin Hart at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Dwayne Johnson speaks during a hand and footprint ceremony honoring Kevin Hart at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020
(Gray News) - An investment group including actor Dwayne Johnson agreed to purchase the XFL, the football league formerly owned by Johnson’s old boss, WWE’s Vince McMahon.

ESPN reported the investors purchased it out of bankruptcy for $15 million. The eight-team XFL shut down in April after playing five weeks of games, at least in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson tweeted the ownership team also includes his business partner and ex-wife Dany Garcia, as well as RedBird Capital Partners.

“With gratitude & passion I’ve built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to our @xfl2020 brand,” he said on Twitter. “Excited to create something special for the fans! #XFL #fullcircle”

It was the second attempt by McMahon to bring another gridiron league to life. It also shut down after one full season in 2001.

Johnson, known as “The Rock” in his WWF/E days, was one of the biggest draws in professional wrestling in the ’90s and ’00s before becoming one of Hollywood’s top film and TV stars.

In addition to the WWE connection, the move is a return to football for the actor. He played on the national championship University of Miami team in 1991 and had a brief stint with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders.

