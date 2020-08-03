Fans invited to take part in “Letters to Lambeau”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) -Although the Packers are preparing to begin Training Camp without fans in attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the team is inviting fans to share their excitement for the upcoming season with the players from afar through the “Letters to Lambeau” program, presented by Cenex®.

Starting Monday, Aug. 3, fans can participate in Letters to Lambeau by submitting encouraging notes, drawings and letters to demonstrate their support as the Packers begin training camp. The program will run through the end of training camp.

To submit messages to the team, fans can visit pckrs.com/letters and download the letter or drawing template to create custom messages to individual players and the team.

The letters can be uploaded at pckrs.com/letters, sent through email to letterstolambeau@packers.com, or mailed directly to the Packers at Letters to Lambeau, PO Box 13092, Green Bay, WI 54307.

Selected submissions may be featured on packers.com and on the Packers’ social media platforms, and some lucky letter senders will be picked to receive a prize, including a digital message from a Packers player, a custom jersey, autographed Packers item or a $50 Packers Pro Shop gift card.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.