Fatal motorcycle crash kills man from Minnesota

GLENCOE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man from Minnesota has lost his life after a motorcycle crash in the township of Glencoe.

Sharmarke Shoble, 24, from Rochester, Minnesota, was turning on a curve up a hill when he lost control of the motorcycle. He was airlifted to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

