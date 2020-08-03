Fatal motorcycle crash kills man from Minnesota
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENCOE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man from Minnesota has lost his life after a motorcycle crash in the township of Glencoe.
Sharmarke Shoble, 24, from Rochester, Minnesota, was turning on a curve up a hill when he lost control of the motorcycle. He was airlifted to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.