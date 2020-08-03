Advertisement

Fatal motorcycle crash kills man from Minnesota

A man from Minnesota is dead after a speed-induced crash in Glencoe Township.
A man from Minnesota is dead after a speed-induced crash in Glencoe Township.(Buffalo County Sheriff's Office)
By Katrina Henning
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENCOE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man from Minnesota has lost his life after a motorcycle crash in the township of Glencoe.

Sharmarke Shoble, 24, from Rochester, Minnesota, was turning on a curve up a hill when he lost control of the motorcycle. He was airlifted to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats remain far apart, and talks since Saturday — when the combatants announced modest progress — have yet to lend momentum.

News

UPDATE: Eau Claire City-County Health Department gives COVID update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department has scheduled a COVID-19 update for 3:30 p.m.

News

Chippewa County up 4 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is giving an update on where they stand with COVID-19 cases since July 31.

News

Fans invited to take part in “Letters to Lambeau”

Updated: 3 hours ago
Starting Monday, Aug. 3, fans can participate in Letters to Lambeau by submitting encouraging notes, drawings and letters to demonstrate their support as the Packers begin training camp. The program will run through the end of training camp.

Latest News

Crime

Chippewa Falls felon sentenced to 42 months for possessing firearm

Updated: 3 hours ago
Joshua Reedy, 26, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, was sentenced Friday, July 31 by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 42 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon. This prison term will be followed by 3 years of supervised release.

News

Wisconsin’s Democratic governor endorses Biden for president

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is endorsing Joe Biden for president.

News

GOP leader wants Wisconsin Senate to strike down mask order

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says he wants the Legislature to reconvene this week or next to strike down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate.

News

Police looking for suspects accused of using counterfeit bills in multiple states

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
Police are looking for several suspects that are accused of using counterfeit bills in multiple states.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Noon (8/03/20)

Updated: 4 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Noon (8/03/20)

News

Father arrested in fatal stabbing of young Madison girl

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Madison police have confirmed the man in custody for the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old girl in Madison is her father.