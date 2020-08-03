Advertisement

Father arrested in fatal stabbing of young Madison girl

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Madison police have confirmed the man in custody for the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old girl in Madison is her father.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Addrianna Christianson. She was killed at a southwest side home last Thursday night and another person was injured.

Forty-four-year-old Travis Christianson has been booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree homicide and first-degree attempted homicide.

Officers arrested Christianson at the scene. The person who was injured, who has not been identified, has been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats remain far apart, and talks since Saturday — when the combatants announced modest progress — have yet to lend momentum.

News

Names released in fatal Polk County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the victims that were involved in the fatal crash that happened July 31.

News

McDonell Area Catholic Schools announce in person classes, virtual option for high-risk students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The McDonell Area Catholic Schools has announced they will open their doors to students for in person classes. There will also be a virtual option for students who have high-risk health concerns.

News

More than 330,000 absentee ballots already returned for August 11 primary

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
More than 330,000 voters statewide have returned their absentee ballots for the August 11 partisan primary, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Latest News

News

Altoona Police Department issues missing person search

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Altoona Police Department says they are attempting to locate a missing 33-year-old from Altoona who was last seen on July 29.

Hello Wisconsin

Dunn County celebrates 100 years of women’s voting rights

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
The Dunn County Historical Society is hosting a traveling exhibit about Wisconsin women and their right to vote.

News

U.S. Marines ID all 9 people killed in sea-tank sinking, 1 from Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago
Found at the scene was Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels, Texas. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit announced on Sunday that the others, from California, Texas, Wisconsin and Oregon, are “presumed dead.”

Homepage

Crews battle house fire in Eau Claire

Updated: 11 hours ago
Crews battled a house fire in downtown Eau Claire late Sunday night.

News

Isaias strengthens slightly as it crawls up Florida coast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WILFREDO LEE and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
Heavy rain, flooding and high winds could batter much of the East Coast this week as the system is forecast to track up or just off the Atlantic seaboard.

News

Local legislators weigh in on Wisconsin mask mandate

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
To mask or not to mask? The answer to that question is very different, depending on who you ask.