JEFF & DEB MAKOVSKY AND RUSTIC RESALE & CONSIGNMENT

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jeff and Deb Makovsky, the owners of Rustic Resale are the most caring and helpful people around. They have helped struggling families in their community and surrounding communities get the clothing and winter gear they need, countless times. Their generosity has touched so many lives. Thank you!

Jamie Ceranski

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.