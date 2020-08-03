Advertisement

JEFF & DEB MAKOVSKY AND RUSTIC RESALE & CONSIGNMENT

(WEAU)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jeff and Deb Makovsky, the owners of Rustic Resale are the most caring and helpful people around. They have helped struggling families in their community and surrounding communities get the clothing and winter gear they need, countless times. Their generosity has touched so many lives. Thank you!

Jamie Ceranski

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunshine Award

KEVIN BEHLKE

Updated: 10 minutes ago
August 6, 2020

Sunshine Award

RYAN ADDIS

Updated: 10 minutes ago
August 3, 2020

Sunshine Award

RENEE PRISSEL

Updated: 10 minutes ago
August 7, 2020

Sunshine Award

ATS AUTO REPAIR

Updated: 10 minutes ago
August 7, 2020

Sunshine Award

SHERI HAINSTOCK-JOHNSON

Updated: 10 minutes ago
August 6, 2020

Latest News

Sunshine Award

KEVIN AND APRIL JOHNSON

Updated: 10 minutes ago
August 5, 2020

Sunshine Award

DR. KENNETH RUCKER AND STAFF

Updated: 10 minutes ago
August 4, 2020

Sunshine Award

MANDIE NELSON

Updated: 10 minutes ago
August 3, 2020

Sunshine Award

CHILSON CHRYSLER DODGE LLC

Updated: 10 minutes ago
August 3, 2020

Sunshine Award

BRENT DOUGLASS FLOWERS

Updated: 10 minutes ago
August 5, 2020