We would like to nominate Kevin Behlke, who works for Collision Center in Chippewa Falls, for the Sunshine Award. He saved our car from an exploded paint can that covered the driver’s side of the car. We appreciate his immediate concern and took care of it on the spot.

Jim and Mary Zenner

