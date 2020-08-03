McDonell Area Catholic Schools announce in person classes, virtual option for high-risk students
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The McDonell Area Catholic Schools has announced they will open their doors to students for in person classes. There will also be a virtual option for students who have high-risk health concerns.
Their plans, labeled “Brick to Click”, include beginning school in person but being prepared to seamlessly move to virtual learning if needed.
The virtual plan includes one-on-one devices for all students K-12.
The MACS guide to reopening includes hand washing, facility cleaning, screening at entry, class/cohort grouping, physical distancing and the use of face coverings to follow the current state order.
