McDonell Area Catholic Schools announce in person classes, virtual option for high-risk students

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The McDonell Area Catholic Schools has announced they will open their doors to students for in person classes. There will also be a virtual option for students who have high-risk health concerns.

Their plans, labeled “Brick to Click”, include beginning school in person but being prepared to seamlessly move to virtual learning if needed.

The virtual plan includes one-on-one devices for all students K-12.

The MACS guide to reopening includes hand washing, facility cleaning, screening at entry, class/cohort grouping, physical distancing and the use of face coverings to follow the current state order.

