More than 330,000 absentee ballots already returned for August 11 primary

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 330,000 voters statewide have returned their absentee ballots for the August 11 partisan primary, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

As of Monday morning, 836,469 absentee ballot applications have been reported received by municipal clerks. Those clerks also report sending 821,378 ballots and receiving 331,097 back.

Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official, urged voters to return their absentee ballots as soon as possible to ensure they are received by the deadline of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11.

“We want everyone’s vote to count, so complete and mail your absentee ballot as soon as possible,” Wolfe said. “The post office advises it may take a week for mail to get from you to your clerk’s office, so don’t wait.”

Wolfe said that if voters are concerned their ballot won’t arrive at their clerk’s office in time, they should make arrangements to drop their ballot off at the clerk’s office or at the polling place on Election Day.

Wolfe also encouraged voters who have not already returned their absentee ballots to make sure the return envelope is signed and properly witnessed. Witnesses are required to sign the envelope and provide an address, and if either is missing, the ballot cannot be counted.

You can still request an absentee ballot through My Vote Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.