Names released in fatal Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the victims that were involved in the fatal crash that happened July 31.

Officials have identified Frederick Gunter, 31, and Duane Fox, 76, as those who died in the fatal crash.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a Jeep was headed west on State Highway 48 in the wrong lane when it hit a Ford Ranger. The Keep continued to drive before stopping in the road. The Ford Ranger overturned.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.