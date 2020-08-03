Police looking for suspects accused of using counterfeit bills in multiple states

ELKHORN, Wis. (WEAU) - Police are looking for several suspects that are accused of using counterfeit bills in multiple states.

Police are looking for the two suspects pictured due to the frequency and amount of fraud associated with them. The woman is believed to have a visible neck tattoo, while the man has unique right arm tattoos.

Some of the counterfeit bills have the same serial number and have “ten” instead of “one hundred,” when they are being used as one hundred dollar bills. Some of the bills have been used almost 300 times, and in 13 states including in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. Other bills have passed through Kenosha and Menominee Falls.

One of the locations where the bills were accepted was Wal-Mart.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects and provide any information related to the use of these counterfeit bills. For information, contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-432-7867, and you may be eligible for a reward.

