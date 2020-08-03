EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Renee Prissel has been a huge inspiration in the lives of so many people. She deserves the Sunshine Award for how much she had done for Abby. She took her to all of her doctor appointments and therapy sessions. She was so thoughtful to take me with one time. She is also an excellent cook. She always has food ready for Bryan when he comes home from the farm. Renee is an amazing person and definitely deserves this award.

Carlin Pfeiffer

