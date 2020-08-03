Advertisement

Rotary Lights building new Santa sleigh

The 26th year of the Christmas lights display will take place this winter
Rotary Lights is building a new Santa's sleigh for this winter.
Rotary Lights is building a new Santa's sleigh for this winter.(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Christmas is less than five months away, but even with COVID-19 hitting western Wisconsin, the crew over at Rotary Lights is already working on this year’s display.

This winter marks the 26th year of Rotary Lights at Riverside Park and organizers say the event is still on and needed after the year of cancellations and unknowns.

“I think Rotary Lights is needed in the community more this year than ever before,” said Pat Stephens, Rotary Lights president. “I think the whole community needs something to be happy and joyous about and it’s always special that time of year anyway so we’re going to do everything possible to make sure Rotary Lights does happen.”

Over 3 million lights are strung each winter and one of a kind animated displays placed throughout the park.

One popular photo spot each year is Santa’s sleigh, but the one which had been used was deteriorating. So, this season Rotary Lights is giving it an upgrade.

“The old sleigh was gifted to us by the folks at Valley View Mall when they changed Christmas displays out there and we used it,” Stephens added.  “It was built for the indoors and with some proper prepping we were able to get almost 15 years of use out of it.”

The new sleigh is 13 feet long, six feet wide and nine feet high from the ground.

While the exact cost is still being determined, the community is helping fund the project.

“The lumber was donated by Badger Corrugating [and] was close to a thousand dollars worth of lumber,” said Terry Slabeck, the sleigh head carpenter.

The new sleigh will also be fiberglassed, painted red and finished in October. 

“When we are done with the sleigh, the sleigh should last for 25-30 years,” Slabeck said.

Rotary Lights has meetings with the La Crosse County Health Department to discuss any changes needing to be made this winter.

60 percent of the event’s traffic is vehicles, so while Santa visits and carriage rides may need to be postponed, the event will take place. 

“We have some exciting things coming up this year too including our first ever hologram that we’re going to have at the park which I think will go over very well,” Stephens said. 

If interested in volunteering or donating to Rotary Lights, click here

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats remain far apart, and talks since Saturday — when the combatants announced modest progress — have yet to lend momentum.

News

Black Lives Matter mural goes up in Eau Claire

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
If you've driven through downtown Eau Claire recently, you might have noticed something new on a prominent hotel.

News

Local company working to prevent face mask shortage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the U.S. faced a shortage of personal protective equipment, such as face masks and a new business is stepping up to help make sure anyone who needs a mask can get one.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (8/3/20)

Updated: 1 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (8/3/20)

News

Fatal motorcycle crash kills man from Minnesota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
A man from Minnesota has lost his life after a motorcycle crash in the township of Glencoe.

News

UPDATE: Eau Claire City-County Health Department gives COVID update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department has scheduled a COVID-19 update for 3:30 p.m.

News

Chippewa County up 4 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is giving an update on where they stand with COVID-19 cases since July 31.

News

Fans invited to take part in “Letters to Lambeau”

Updated: 4 hours ago
Starting Monday, Aug. 3, fans can participate in Letters to Lambeau by submitting encouraging notes, drawings and letters to demonstrate their support as the Packers begin training camp. The program will run through the end of training camp.

Crime

Chippewa Falls felon sentenced to 42 months for possessing firearm

Updated: 4 hours ago
Joshua Reedy, 26, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, was sentenced Friday, July 31 by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 42 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon. This prison term will be followed by 3 years of supervised release.