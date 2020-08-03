SHERI HAINSTOCK-JOHNSON

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sheri has been making men’s, women’s, and children’s mask for whomever responds to her Facebook posting in “What’s Happening Around Menomonie” Facebook page at no charge. Not only does she not charge, she packages them in a gift bag with ribbon, instructions, and has them ready for pickup on a table on her front porch. I have seen posts that describe how she and her husband have even delivered them. I imagine she has made over 1000 masks. She is an incredibly kind woman and truly deserves this award.

Michelle Kressin

