Area car dealership donates van to Boys and Girls Club

CHIPPWEA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley has some new wheels thanks to a local car dealership.

Markquart Motors presented a passenger van to the center Tuesday morning.

About a month ago, a customer came in looking to buy a van for the club to transport kids to school, programs and other events. That’s when owner Dave Markquart decided to donate the van. He says it’s a small way to pay the organization back for all the help they give the community.

"We've been a supporter of the Boys and Girls Club for many many years and we're happy to keep doing that. We really believe in their programming, they teach leadership to kids, they teach responsibility and we're just excited to support the local Boys and Girls Club."

The Eau Claire location of the Boys and Girls Club is named after Dave’s parents, Lee and Mary Markquart.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.