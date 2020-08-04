Chippewa Falls Public Library announces new services

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Public Library is announcing some new services.

They are now open to a mix of curbside pickup and in-person services.

Curbside pickup runs from Monday through Wednesday, 10am-2pm, and Thursday 2pm-6pm. There is no appointment necessary for curbside pickup.

In-person servies are now available by appointment Monday through Wednesday, 2-6pm, Thursday and Friday 10am-2pm, and Saturday 10am-1pm. You can call 715-723-1146 x-2 to schedule a 50-minute appointment for browsing or computer use. Appointments start at the top of the hour. You can also book through the library’s website.

There are some restrictions: one appointment per person per day, and there is a limit of 10 people in the building at a time.

