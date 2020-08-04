Advertisement

Clark County 911 system experiencing issues

(KOTA)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 911 calls from landline telephone numbers are currently down.

If you have an emergency you are asked to call 800-743-2420 and press 1 to speak to someone in the dispatch center. The Sheriff’s Office is working with the phone company to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

