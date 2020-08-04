Clark County 911 system experiencing issues

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 911 calls from landline telephone numbers are currently down.

If you have an emergency you are asked to call 800-743-2420 and press 1 to speak to someone in the dispatch center. The Sheriff’s Office is working with the phone company to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

911 calls to the Clark County Sheriffs Office, from landline telephone numbers, are currently down at this time. Please... Posted by Clark County Sheriff's Office Wisconsin on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.