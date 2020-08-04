Advertisement

Clark County creates a way for citizens to report mask mandate concerns

A statewide mask-mandate issued by Governor Tony Evers went into effect Saturday, requiring anyone five years or older to wear a mask when inside an enclosed space.
By Katrina Henning
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - In response to Governor Evers’ mask mandate, Clark County Health Department has created an online reporting platform to address concerns regarding violations of the face covering order.

The online reporting platform can be found here, or at the Clark County website.

Law enforcement will still be handling threats to safety, like altercations or disturbances.

