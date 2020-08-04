Clark County creates a way for citizens to report mask mandate concerns
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - In response to Governor Evers’ mask mandate, Clark County Health Department has created an online reporting platform to address concerns regarding violations of the face covering order.
The online reporting platform can be found here, or at the Clark County website.
Law enforcement will still be handling threats to safety, like altercations or disturbances.
