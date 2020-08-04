Downtown building project moves on to city council

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sunday night, WEAU explained how a proposed development in downtown Eau Claire has stirred debate.

The site is called the Railroad City Parking Lot - located along the Eau Claire River, between North Barstow and North Farwell Streets.

Monday night, the Eau Claire Plan Commission discussed the development for more than two hours before finally passing it on a 6-to-2 vote.

The proposal calls for a five-story building with apartments and commercial space.

The owner of two businesses along Galloway Street, which have patio areas in the back, tells

WEAU the new structure would remove his outdoor space.

A petition is circulating in opposition to the development.

As of 9:30 p.m. Monday, more than 2,700 people had signed it.

The plan will now go to the Eau Claire City Council.

