Dunn County announces potential exposure

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Dunn County Health Department is warning residents of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The potential exposure occurred in a local taxi service within Menomonie city limits that only accepts cash the evenings of July 28 and 29.

If you used this service during this time, watch for symptoms and call your healthcare provider if you experience any symptoms.

